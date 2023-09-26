William Blair Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $436.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.