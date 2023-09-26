Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,608 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

