Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $214,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,024,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 31,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,795.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426 shares in the company, valued at $21,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYM stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

