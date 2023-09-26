Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.