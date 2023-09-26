Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.43. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

