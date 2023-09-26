Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

