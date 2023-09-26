Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.82 and a 200-day moving average of $523.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

