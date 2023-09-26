Winnebago Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

