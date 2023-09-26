Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. UBS Group began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.4 %

WIX stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

