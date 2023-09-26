Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

