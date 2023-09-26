Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($45.18) to GBX 2,850 ($34.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.25) to GBX 1,800 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

