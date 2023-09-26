Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.25) to GBX 1,800 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($52.51) to GBX 3,900 ($47.62) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($48.24) to GBX 3,700 ($45.18) in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

