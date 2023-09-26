Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.25) to GBX 1,800 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($52.51) to GBX 3,900 ($47.62) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($48.24) to GBX 3,700 ($45.18) in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WZZZY
Wizz Air Price Performance
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.