WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.33.

WPP stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in WPP by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

