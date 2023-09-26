Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $38.31.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.