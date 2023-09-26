Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

