Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

TSE IMO opened at C$81.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.15. The firm has a market cap of C$47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$55.26 and a 12-month high of C$81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

