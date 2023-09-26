Zacks Research Weighs in on Accenture plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $11.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.58. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.35.

ACN opened at $317.09 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

