Zacks Research Weighs in on Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

