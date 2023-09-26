ZeroFox (ZFOX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ZeroFox to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million -$742.05 million -0.15 ZeroFox Competitors $4.02 billion $87.84 million 4.98

ZeroFox’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox. ZeroFox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.7% of ZeroFox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox -385.14% -44.70% -27.76% ZeroFox Competitors -35.05% -170.71% -8.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZeroFox and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZeroFox Competitors 847 4986 10448 268 2.61

ZeroFox presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 243.64%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.00%. Given ZeroFox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ZeroFox rivals beat ZeroFox on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

