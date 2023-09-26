Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zumiez Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

