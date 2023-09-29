1,186 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

