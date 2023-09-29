44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

