7,685 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Rogers by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $248.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Read More

