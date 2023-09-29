Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

