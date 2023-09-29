Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,594 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.