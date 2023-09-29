Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,497,000 after buying an additional 113,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.