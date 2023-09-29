Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,270 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.