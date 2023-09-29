Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 193,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

