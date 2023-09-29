Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.46% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

GCOR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.