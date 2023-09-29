Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.31% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.