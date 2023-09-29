Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,566 shares of company stock valued at $151,656,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM opened at $203.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

