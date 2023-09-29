Allworth Financial LP Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 38,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 84,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 199,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $4,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

