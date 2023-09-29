Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8,125.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,391,000 after acquiring an additional 326,859 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

