Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,751 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,597,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,665,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 111,984 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

