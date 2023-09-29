Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 20.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 128.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (XTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

