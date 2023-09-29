Allworth Financial LP Purchases 17,240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

