Allworth Financial LP Sells 139 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

