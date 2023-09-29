Allworth Financial LP Sells 19,848 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $75.46 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

