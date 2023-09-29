Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,425 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

