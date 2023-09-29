Allworth Financial LP Sells 923 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

