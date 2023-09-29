Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,491 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

GOOG opened at $133.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

