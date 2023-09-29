Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $139.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,491 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,994 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

