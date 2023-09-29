Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,491 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

