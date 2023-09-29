Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 6.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 546,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,073,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,604 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

