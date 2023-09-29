Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

