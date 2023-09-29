Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 253,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 898,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Archrock Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

