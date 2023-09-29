ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

