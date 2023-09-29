Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

