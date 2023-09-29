Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $303.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.17. The company has a market capitalization of $303.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

