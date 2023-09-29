Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,491 shares of company stock worth $16,848,994 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

