Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,491 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,994. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

